High-end home sales jump 28 per cent in January to March quarter

MUMBAI: India’s luxury housing segment (units priced at Rs 4 crore and above) recorded 28% Y-o-Y sales growth in Jan-Mar 2025 across India’s top seven cities, as per real estate consultant CBRE South Asia’s ‘India Market Monitor Q1 2025- Residential’ report. The segment witnessed total sales of approximately 1,930 luxury units during the quarter.

Among the top seven cities, Delhi-NCR led in quarterly luxury unit sales, recording nearly half of total sales at around 950 luxury units, followed by Mumbai, which had a share of 23% in overall sales.

Bengaluru recorded the highest growth among southern cities, growing from just 20 units in Q1 2024 to about 190 units in Jan-Mar ’25. Notably, Kolkata and Chennai had a 5% share in overall luxury unit sales.

“Luxury and high-end segments continue to gain traction, driven by rising disposable incomes, lifestyle upgrades, and a desire for future-ready living spaces. We anticipate residential demand to chart a steady course as infrastructure improvements and financing access continue to support housing demand across key cities. Recent cut in repo rate will further improve buying sentiments,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.