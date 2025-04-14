IT companies look for talent in specialised AI skills

BENGALURU: About 50% of IT services company Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) lateral hires are coming in with high-end skills, including Artificial Intelligence/ Gen AI and others.

Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer of TCS, said this during the fourth quarter earnings call. "If you look at our trainee intake, the percentage of hires we have in digital is 40% compared to 17% last year," he added.

The company has been seeing significant adoption of data and AI initiatives. In the fourth quarter, AI, GenAI, data and cloud IoT, DE and enterprise solutions drove strong client engagements and growth for the company.

"Our pipeline of AI, GenAI engagement is higher than in the last few quarters, and we saw a significant increase in deal wins across AI for IT and AI for business," TCS CEO K Krithivasan said.