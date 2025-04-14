Lodha brothers settle disputes over use of brand name

MUMBAI: The warring Lodha brothers Abhishek and Abhinandan have 'amicably settled' disputes over the use of the 'Lodha' brand.

Abhishek runs Macrotech Developers, and the younger one, Abhinandan owns a plotted development firm, House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

The brothers have been publicly making allegations against each other for the past many years. It also led to their mother making a 'public appeal' to end the disputes after the mediation by retired justice RV Raveendran, appointed by the Bombay High Court, also failed.

In identical statements issued separately on April 14, the brothers said they have 'amicably' resolved all outstanding disputes under the guidance of their parents.

The statements further said the parties have agreed that Macrotech Developers is the owner of Lodha and Lodha Group and has the exclusive right to use the brand name Lodha and Lodha Group.