Airtel partners with Blinkit for 10-minute SIM card delivery

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel has announced its partnership with quick commerce platform Blinkit to deliver SIM cards to customers within ten minutes. Airtel, India's second-largest telco, said that the service is now live in 16 cities, with plans to expand to more cities and towns over time.

Customers will need to pay a convenience fee of Rs. 49 for delivery. After receiving the SIM card, customers can activate their number using a simple Aadhaar-based KYC authentication process.

They can choose from postpaid and prepaid plans or trigger an MNP to port into the Airtel network. To facilitate a seamless experience, customers can access an online link to view an activation video. Additionally, Airtel customers can reach out to the help center through the Airtel Thanks App for assistance.