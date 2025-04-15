Airtel partners with Blinkit for 10-minute SIM card delivery
NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel has announced its partnership with quick commerce platform Blinkit to deliver SIM cards to customers within ten minutes. Airtel, India's second-largest telco, said that the service is now live in 16 cities, with plans to expand to more cities and towns over time.
Customers will need to pay a convenience fee of Rs. 49 for delivery. After receiving the SIM card, customers can activate their number using a simple Aadhaar-based KYC authentication process.
They can choose from postpaid and prepaid plans or trigger an MNP to port into the Airtel network. To facilitate a seamless experience, customers can access an online link to view an activation video. Additionally, Airtel customers can reach out to the help center through the Airtel Thanks App for assistance.
“Today we are thrilled to partner with Blinkit for 10-minute SIM card delivery to customers’ homes across 16 cities and in due course of time we plan to expand this partnership to additional cities,” said Siddharth Sharma, CEO – Connected Homes and Director of Marketing, Bharti Airtel.
"Blinkit handles delivery, while Airtel makes it easy for customers to complete self-KYC, activate their SIM, and choose between prepaid or postpaid plans," said Albinder Dhindsa, Founder and CEO of Blinkit.
The SIM delivery service is currently available in 16 major cities, including Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai, Bhopal, Indore, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.