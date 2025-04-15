Biocon shares jump 4 per cent after subsidiary secures US market entry for Yesafili

BENGALURU: Biopharmaceutical company Biocon's share price on Tuesday jumped over 4 per cent after its subsidiary Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL) announced its settlement and licence agreement with Regeneron that clears the way to commercialise Yesafili, an interchangeable biosimilar aflibercept, in the US.

Shares settled at Rs 329.45 apiece, a 4.08 per cent increase from its previous close.

Yesafili is used to treat several different types of ophthalmology conditions. It is a biosimilar of its reference product EYLEA, the company said in a statement.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics Ltd said this settlement clears the path for Biocon Biologics to be among the first to bring a reliable, high-quality aflibercept biosimilar to patients and healthcare providers in the US.

"As the first to-file interchangeable biosimilar to Eylea, YESAFILI affirms our scientific strength and marks our strategic entry into Ophthalmology, expanding our footprint in the US and advancing our mission to increase access to life-changing treatments," Tambe said.