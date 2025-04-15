Exports hit record $820 bn amid global challenges in FY25

Defying global headwinds and World Trade Organisation’s bleak projections, India’s exports surged to a record $820.93 billion in FY25, marking a 5.5% increase over the previous year’s $778.13 billion, the Ministry of Commerce announced on Monday.

Merchandise exports edged up marginally to $437.42 billion from $437.07 billion in FY24. Merchandise imports rose 6% to $720 billion during the year. Non-petroleum exports stood out, rising by 6% to reach an all-time high of $374.08 billion, compared to $352.92 billion last year.

Services exports led the charge with a sharp 12.45% year-on-year increase. The sector, often under the radar in public discussions on trade, contributed significantly to overall trade expansion. Key segments included telecommunications, IT and business services, travel, and financial services.