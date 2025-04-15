New gold loan norms will enhance risk standards for NBFCs: Fitch

“Both these measures raise the bar for lenders, but we believe larger gold-loan specialists such as Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance should be able to adjust to the new requirements. These proposals also allow existing industry practices, such as top-up gold-backed loans and renewal loans, subject to conditions that broadly align with current norms,’ he said.

The new rules will supersede a raft of earlier directives on the product, while key regulations for non-banks issued in 2013 and 2014 requiring RBI approval for new branch openings for lenders with over 1,000 branches remain unchanged, he said.

Pureplay gold loan companies primarily extend loans based on the collateral value now but with new rules may necessitate additional procedures to assess borrower income, prolonging loan turnaround time and increasing operational expenses. Lenders may be able to introduce underwriting measures to meet the proposed requirements for individual consumption loans, but such assessments may be imprecise for rural and semi-urban customers, who generally have variable earnings.

The draft rules also require lenders to conduct business cash flow assessments for income-generating gold-backed loans. We believe non-banks are less likely to offer such loans, as the underwriting process may be too cumbersome. The draft rules do not specify whether non-banks’ loans to sole proprietors for working capital will be classified as income-generating loans, but if so, this can significantly slow an important source of credit to the rural economy.