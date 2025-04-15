SEBI bars Gensol and promoters from market, halts stock split

SEBI has also accused Gensol of misleading them, the credit rating agencies, the lenders and the investors by submitting forged Conduct Letters. It stated that there is prima facie evidence of a blatant violation of rules of corporate governance writ large over the workings of the Company.

“The diversion of funds of the Company by promoter entities reflects a culture of weak internal control, where even ring-fenced borrowings from institutional creditors were rerouted at the total discretion of the promoters. The internal controls at Gensol appear to be loose and through the quick layering of transactions, funds have seamlessly flowed to multiple related entities/individuals,” the order stated.

SEBI has also prohibited the two promoters from holding a directorial or key management personnel position in the engineering firm until further notice. Further, the regulator ordered Gensol Engineering to put a hold on the 10:1 stock split its board had approved on Saturday, April 12.