Tariff pause: Govt to finish BTA talks with US before 90-day deadline

The government is hoping to complete the first tranche of bilateral trade agreement (BTA) talks with the United States before the September-October deadline in order to use the 90-day window, which the US government has given to its trading partners for imposition of reciprocal tariff, sources in the government said.

“The September–October timeline is a deadline, not a target. If negotiations can be concluded earlier, it will benefit both countries. We are aiming to accelerate talks to avoid any adverse outcomes when the pause ends,” says a Commerce Ministry official, who refused to be quoted.

He further said that the 90-day pause in reciprocal tariffs is not country-specific, but the government is hopeful to complete negotiations before that deadline. “Talks are progressing positively, and India remains committed to trade liberalisation,” he added. India is the first country to start negotiations on trade and investment partnership with the US, preempting harsh tariff measures to be taken by the Donald Trump government.