China appoints new trade negotiator during tariff fight with US

TAIPEI: China appointed a new trade negotiator Wednesday in the midst of its tariff fight with the U.S.

The government said Li Chenggang replaces Wang Shouwen, who participated in negotiations for the 2020 trade deal between the China and the U.S.

The world’s two largest economies have been steadily increasing tariffs on each other’s goods. China faces 145 per cent taxes on exports to the U.S., while dozens of other countries were given a 90-day reprieve for most duties.

Earlier on Wednesday, China announced its economy expanded at a 5.4 per cent annual pace in January-March, supported by strong exports. Analysts are forecasting that the world’s second largest economy will slow significantly in coming months, however, as tariffs on U.S. imports from China take effect.

Exports were a strong factor in China’s 5 per cent annual growth rate in 2024, and the official target for this year is also about 5 per cent .