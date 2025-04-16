Launch of Trump Residences Gurgaon announced, to include two 51-story towers

NEW DELHI: Smartworld Developers and Tribeca Developers are bringing back Trump-branded residential project in Gurgaon by announcing the launch of Trump Residences Gurgaon on Wednesday. The new development in Sector 69 targets Rs 3,500 crore in sales with Rs 1,200 crore investment.

This new project follows the debut of Trump Towers Delhi NCR in 2018. Located at Southern Peripheral Road in Sector 69, Trump Residences Gurgaon will include two 51-story towers with 298 residences. India is home to six Trump projects across four cities.

"The fact that we’re expanding in this remarkable city speaks volumes – not just about the strength of the Trump brand in India, but also about the exceptional partnership we’ve built and the tremendous confidence The Trump Organization has in Gurgaon's future," said Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization.

Eric Trump is the son of current US President Donald Trump.

The new property features include all-glass façade, double-height living rooms in select units, floor-to-ceiling windows, private elevators, and a shared rooftop offering stunning views of the Aravalis. Amenities include an indoor swimming pool, wellness centre, resident lounge, private dining spaces, and children’s play zones.

Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers, said, "Trump returns to Gurgaon with our second project. We’re working with The Trump Organization and Smartworld Developers again, and I'm grateful for their partnership. After the first Trump Towers set the standard, this time we’re building something different – things people will have never seen before in this city."