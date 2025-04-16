Realme partners with Optiemus Electronics, aims to make 5 million AIoT devices in India annually

NEW DELHI: Chinese mobile maker Realme has announced a partnership with Optiemus Electronics Ltd. (OEL) to manufacture AIoT products including earphones, smartwatches and tablets. The company is also evaluating opportunities to export Made-in-India AIoT products to global markets. Realme and OEL aim to manufacture 5 million AIoT devices annually, and through this collaboration, the company expects to generate over 2,000 new employment opportunities in India.
“We are excited to partner with Optiemus Electronics Ltd. (OEL) to bring the manufacturing of all our high-performance and value for money AIoT devices to India. This collaboration will enable us to expand our manufacturing base to cater to domestic demand, while also reinforcing our commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative,” said a Realme spokesperson.
The manufacturing will start with products such as the Realme Buds T200 series, Realme Buds Wireless series, and Realme Buds Air series. Realme is also accelerating efforts to source a majority of critical components, such as PCBAs, batteries, mechanics, cables and chargers, from within India.
The collaboration has already begun with the commencement of production for the Realme Buds T200 Lite, an advanced earbud that delivers crystal-clear calling via Dual Mic AI Deep Call Noise Cancellation powered by DNN voice recognition technology.
“The fusion of AI and IoT is making hearable-wearable products and power devices smarter, more efficient and thus deliver a great value. We are thoroughly delighted to be an eminent part of this AI-based product evolution. OEL will continue to play its role in shaping electronics manufacturing in India, generate more employment opportunities, and forge the path ahead to become Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Ashok Gupta, Chairman, Optiemus Group.