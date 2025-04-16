Realme partners with Optiemus Electronics, aims to make 5 million AIoT devices in India annually

NEW DELHI: Chinese mobile maker Realme has announced a partnership with Optiemus Electronics Ltd. (OEL) to manufacture AIoT products including earphones, smartwatches and tablets. The company is also evaluating opportunities to export Made-in-India AIoT products to global markets. Realme and OEL aim to manufacture 5 million AIoT devices annually, and through this collaboration, the company expects to generate over 2,000 new employment opportunities in India.

“We are excited to partner with Optiemus Electronics Ltd. (OEL) to bring the manufacturing of all our high-performance and value for money AIoT devices to India. This collaboration will enable us to expand our manufacturing base to cater to domestic demand, while also reinforcing our commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative,” said a Realme spokesperson.

The manufacturing will start with products such as the Realme Buds T200 series, Realme Buds Wireless series, and Realme Buds Air series. Realme is also accelerating efforts to source a majority of critical components, such as PCBAs, batteries, mechanics, cables and chargers, from within India.