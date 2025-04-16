Wipro Q4 net profit up 26% to Rs 3,570 crore

BENGALURU: IT services company Wipro on Wednesday reported a 25.9% y-o-y increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,570 crore for the quarter that ended in March 2025 compared to Rs 2,835 crore in the same period last year.
The company's income from operations stood at Rs 22,504 crore, a 1.33% increase compared to Rs 22,208 crore in the same quarter last year.
Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, said, “We closed FY25 with two mega deal wins, an increase in large deal bookings, and growth in our top accounts. Client satisfaction scores improved, reflecting strong execution and engagement. We also continued to invest in our global talent and in strengthening our consulting and AI capabilities. As clients remain cautious in the face of macroeconomic uncertainty, we’re focused on partnering closely with them while staying committed to consistent and profitable growth.”
The company's total bookings in the quarter stood at $3,955 million, up by 13.4% QoQ in constant currency. Large deal bookings were at $1,763 million, an increase of 48.5% YoY in constant currency. Wipro's IT services operating margin for Q4FY25 was at 17.5%, flat QoQ and expansion of 1.1% YoY.
The company expects revenue from its IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,505 million to $2,557 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)3.5% to (-)1.5% in constant currency terms.
Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, said, “For Q4 operating margins expanded 110 basis points year on year and for the full financial year margin expanded by 90 basis points. Our focus on execution rigour has ensured that our margins have steadily expanded even in a softening revenue environment."
She added, "Our endeavor will be to maintain the margin in a narrow band in the coming quarters. Our net income grew 6.4% sequentially in Q4 and 18.9% for the full financial year. Cash flow continued to be robust in Q4 resulting in net operating cash flow generation of almost $ 2 Bn for FY’25, which is 128.2% of our net income.”
The company's voluntary attrition was at 15.0% on a trailing 12-month basis. Its total headcount stood at 2,33,346 and the firm added 614 employees in Q4 alone.