Wipro Q4 net profit up 26% to Rs 3,570 crore

BENGALURU: IT services company Wipro on Wednesday reported a 25.9% y-o-y increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,570 crore for the quarter that ended in March 2025 compared to Rs 2,835 crore in the same period last year.

The company's income from operations stood at Rs 22,504 crore, a 1.33% increase compared to Rs 22,208 crore in the same quarter last year.

Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, said, “We closed FY25 with two mega deal wins, an increase in large deal bookings, and growth in our top accounts. Client satisfaction scores improved, reflecting strong execution and engagement. We also continued to invest in our global talent and in strengthening our consulting and AI capabilities. As clients remain cautious in the face of macroeconomic uncertainty, we’re focused on partnering closely with them while staying committed to consistent and profitable growth.”

The company's total bookings in the quarter stood at $3,955 million, up by 13.4% QoQ in constant currency. Large deal bookings were at $1,763 million, an increase of 48.5% YoY in constant currency. Wipro's IT services operating margin for Q4FY25 was at 17.5%, flat QoQ and expansion of 1.1% YoY.