IT firm Wipro realigns its global business lines

BENGALURU: IT services firm Wipro has announced a realignment within its Global Business Lines (GBLs). This is mainly to deepen alignment to clients’ evolving business needs and capitalize on emerging technology opportunities driven by AI, cloud, and digital transformation, the company said in a statement.

These changes will come into effect on April 1, 2025.

“This evolution of our business lines will enable us to further sharpen our focus towards client needs with consulting-led and AI-powered solutions,” said Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Wipro Limited.

This realignment will allow us to serve our clients better, enabling us to deliver tailored, high-impact transformation, he added.

Wipro will continue to operate with four GBLs - Technology Services, Business Process Services, Consulting Services and Engineering, organised around client buying behaviour.