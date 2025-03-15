IT firm Wipro realigns its global business lines

BENGALURU: IT services firm Wipro has announced a realignment within its Global Business Lines (GBLs). This is mainly to deepen alignment to clients’ evolving business needs and capitalize on emerging technology opportunities driven by AI, cloud, and digital transformation, the company said in a statement.
These changes will come into effect on April 1, 2025.
“This evolution of our business lines will enable us to further sharpen our focus towards client needs with consulting-led and AI-powered solutions,” said Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Wipro Limited.
This realignment will allow us to serve our clients better, enabling us to deliver tailored, high-impact transformation, he added.
Wipro will continue to operate with four GBLs - Technology Services, Business Process Services, Consulting Services and Engineering, organised around client buying behaviour.
Led by Nagendra Bandaru, Technology Services GBL will deliver cloud-enabled and industry-specific technology solutions. It will focus on Digital and Industry Cloud, Cyber Security and Risk Services, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Data, Analytics and AI, Enterprise Applications, and Designi, Wipro said.
Business Process Services will be led by Jasjit Singh Kang and will focus on digital operations and business process transformation.
Led by Amit Kumar, Consulting Services GBL will provide strategic advisory and transformation services.
Engineering GBL will be led by Srikumar Rao and will continue to provide engineering and R&D services. The company also announced that there would be no change to Capco business and that Anne-Marie Rowland will continue to lead it.