Infosys Q4 net profit down 12%, projects 0-3% revenue growth for FY26

BENGALURU: The country's second largest IT services firm Infosys on Thursday missed street estimates and reported a 11.7% decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter that ended March 2025 at Rs 7,033 crore compared to Rs 7,969 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 40,925 crore, an 8% increase compared to Rs 37,923 crore in the same quarter last year. However, sequentially it fell 2%.
Like its peers, the company issued a cautious FY26 outlook and has projected revenue growth of 0-3% and operating margin of 20-22%.
Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, in a post-earnings press conference said there's uncertainty in the environment. "We have several deals that we closed in the last quarter and the quarters before that. Those are today moving to the next phase and we have not seen any change in that," he said.
Asked about retaining more projects from existing clients, Parekh told TNIE that they are working very well with existing clients. "This change in the environment has happened recently... there are discussions where on an anecdotal basis clients are looking at how this will impact their business," he said.
The company will hire 20,000+ freshers in FY26 and a wage hike is also on track. The CFO said, "A large part of wage increments were rolled out in January and the balance has been rolled out, which is effective from April 1."
'We've supported laid-off trainees'
In the last quarter, the company laid off over 300 trainees from its Mysuru campus. Speaking about it, the CEO said they have a rigorous way to train and assess individuals. "At every time the training batch comes in, they have three opportunities for testing and at each time if they succeed in that they stay on," he said.
He added that the company has supported laid off trainees and made sure they have other opportunities within Infosys or outside. "We do everything to get them ready and be at the standard that Infosys has kept," he said.
The board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 22, which along with the interim dividend, is an increase of 13.2% over last year.