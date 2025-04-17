Infosys Q4 net profit down 12%, projects 0-3% revenue growth for FY26

BENGALURU: The country's second largest IT services firm Infosys on Thursday missed street estimates and reported a 11.7% decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter that ended March 2025 at Rs 7,033 crore compared to Rs 7,969 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 40,925 crore, an 8% increase compared to Rs 37,923 crore in the same quarter last year. However, sequentially it fell 2%.

Like its peers, the company issued a cautious FY26 outlook and has projected revenue growth of 0-3% and operating margin of 20-22%.

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, in a post-earnings press conference said there's uncertainty in the environment. "We have several deals that we closed in the last quarter and the quarters before that. Those are today moving to the next phase and we have not seen any change in that," he said.

Asked about retaining more projects from existing clients, Parekh told TNIE that they are working very well with existing clients. "This change in the environment has happened recently... there are discussions where on an anecdotal basis clients are looking at how this will impact their business," he said.