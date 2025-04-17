Sensex soars 4,650 points in four sessions as markets stage strong recovery

MUMBAI: India’s equity markets witnessed a powerful rebound this week, with the benchmark BSE Sensex surging 4,650 points and the NSE Nifty climbing 1,430 points over just four trading sessions. Both indices registered gains of over 6%, marking one of the strongest recoveries in recent months.

The rally was particularly pronounced in a holiday-shortened week, with the market posting its biggest weekly gain in more than two years. The Sensex, Nifty, and Midcap index each rose over 4%, driven by a combination of global and domestic factors.

Investor sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump announced exemptions from certain tariffs, easing trade war concerns. Additionally, forecasts of an above-average monsoon and expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) boosted market confidence. Falling crude oil prices also provided relief, benefiting India’s import-dependent economy.

Anand K. Rathi, Co-Founder of MIRA Money attributed the rally to multiple factors, including the postponement of US tariffs, declining inflation, and lower crude oil prices. He noted that inflation had dropped to its lowest level in nearly six years, which could increase disposable income and support corporate earnings growth.