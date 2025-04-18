Crude oil import up by 4.2% to 242 MT in FY25; YoY bill falls by $24 bn

The country’s crude oil imports rose by 4.2% to 242.4 million tonne (MT) in FY25, according to the government data. The data also showed that India’s crude oil import dependency increased slightly from 88.6% in March 2024 to 89.1% in March 2025.

In FY24, the country imported 232.7 MT, reflecting an increase of 9.7 MT. However, in value terms, the import bill decreased from $157.5 billion in FY24 to $133.4 billion in FY25. This indicates that while the country imported more crude oil, the overall expenditure was lower, thanks to a drop in international crude oil prices.

Gas imports saw an increase of 15.4% in the financial year ending March 2025, with total imports reaching 36,699 million standard cubic meters (MMSCM), compared to the previous year. In contrast, domestic gas production during the same period declined by 0.9%, falling to 36,113 MMSCM. The data also highlights a continued fall in domestic crude oil production. The total crude production dropped from 29.4 MT in FY24 to 28.7 MT in FY25.