Government appoints bureaucrat from PMO as new revenue secretary

The government has appointed Arvind Shrivastava, currently additional secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, as revenue secretary, Ministry of Finance.

Shrivastava will be taking over the reins of the revenue department from Ajay Seth, who has been given the additional charge of the revenue after Tuhin Kanta Pandey was made chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Shrivastava has worked in various capacities, including Budget and Finance and as joint secretary in the Government of Karnataka. He also has experience of working at Asian Development Bank as a Development Officer.

Shrivastava is a recipient of the Chevening Fellowship Award in 2015 for attaining the Chevening/Gurukul Fellowship for Leadership and Excellence at King’s College, London. He was awarded the Emerging Leaders Fellowship from Australia India Institute, Melbourne University in 2013.

Meanwhile, the government has replaced the current expenditure secretary Manoj Govil with Vumlunmang Vualnam, who is currently secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Manoj Govil has been appointed as Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat. Samir Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary & Director General (Acquisition), Department of Defence will take over as Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Director General, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has been appointed as secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.