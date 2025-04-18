Oversupply of engineers? Entry-level IT salaries stagnate at ₹3 lakh

BANGALORE: For at least a decade now, freshers' salary in the IT industry has remained between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 4 lakh per annum and HR experts say workforce dynamics could reshape fresher salary structures over time, and that they attribute this to many factors including oversupply of engineers.

"The salaries of entry-level engineers at IT services firms have been flat over the decades due to a combination of factors such as oversupply of engineering pass outs, the cyclical nature of the IT services business, lower skill levels among these engineers, education loan burden on these graduates, the training investment required by IT enterprises, and the high churn of these freshers post joining," Kamal Karanth, Co-founder, Xpheno, a specialist staffing company, told TNIE.

IT services companies are the largest consumers of fresher engineering talent, and traditionally, they have offered differentiated salaries based on the skills of the trainees they hire.