China gears up to boost spending and counter Trump tariffs

CHENNAI: A 5.6 percent surge in China’s combined public budget and government fund expenditures during the first quarter of 2025 strongly suggests that the country is bracing itself for the growing impact of heightened US tariffs on its exports.

According to data released by the Ministry of Finance on Friday, total government spending reached 9.26 trillion yuan ($1.3 trillion) between January and March—marking the strongest first-quarter increase in three years as suggested by several reports already out on China’s economic outlook.

The reports further note that China has already utilised nearly 22% of its total annual budget within the first three months of the year. Analysts interpret this accelerated spending as part of a broader strategy to fortify the economy against multiple headwinds -- escalating trade tensions with the United States, a prolonged housing market slump, and persistent deflationary pressures that continue to weigh on consumer and business confidence.