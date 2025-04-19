The unraveling of Gensol Engineering saga

Shares of the company plummeted another 5% on Thursday, hitting the lower circuit and plunging to a fresh 52-week low of `116.54. The stock has slid 90% from its all-time peak.

Writing on The Wall

Sebi’s report is not the first instance when questions regarding the finances of Gensol were raised. In early March, two credit rating agencies - Care Ratings and ICRA - downgraded Gensol’s ratings. Care Ratings downgraded long-term and short-term bank facilities from BB+ (Stable) to D and ICRA downgraded long and short term loan from BBB- (Stable) to D. The “D” rating stands for default status. The probe showed the first instance of default by Gensol on December 31, 2024, even as the company submitted statements to the CRAs certifying there was no delay or default in servicing any loans. Gensol had concealed facts regarding its debt servicing track record. Delays in servicing debt to Blusmart bondholders and a rise in share pledge to 85.5% highlight issues with financial flexibility.

The high leverage was a big concern. On March 13, the company said its debt stands at `1,146 crore against reserves of `589 crore, resulting in a high debt-equity ratio of 1.95.

Industry watchers said Gensol has been facing intense competition in the solar EPC sector and BluSmart was burning over `20 crore each month to keep its operations running. Gensol saw a slew of high-profile exits. Gensol CFO Ankit Jain resigned on March 6, indicating that all was not well with the company. After Sebi’s report, three independent directors have resigned.