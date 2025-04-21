Banking stocks power Sensex, Nifty as markets extend winning streak to fifth session

Over the past five sessions, the Sensex has rallied 5,500 points and the Nifty has climbed 1,700 points, marking a 7% recovery from the recent sell-off triggered by US tariff concerns. Investors’ during the five day rally have made a whopping Rs 32 lakh crore.

Among other sectoral indices, the Nifty IT surged 2.5%, led by strong moves in Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech. Nifty Auto advanced over 2%, while Metal, Oil & Gas, PSU Bank, and Realty indices each posted gains exceeding 2%.

"The bulls took over, which led the Nifty to cross 24k in the third attempt over the last 3 months and fuelled Bank Nifty to touch a new high. The possibility of a bilateral trade agreement with the US is adding optimism in the market,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.