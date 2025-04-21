Google settles smart TV case by paying Rs 20 cr

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given a nod to the Rs 20.24-crore settlement proposal of Google in the Android Smart TV case. Apart from the settlement amount, Google will provide a standalone licence for the Play Store and Play Services for Android smart TVs in India, thereby removing the requirement to bundle services or impose default placement conditions.

It will also waive off the need for a valid Android Compatibility Commitments (ACC) for devices shipped into India that do not include Google apps. OEMs can now sell and develop incompatible Android devices without violating Google’s agreement.

The case is related to allegations that Google misused its dominant position by enforcing restrictive agreements on OEMs, including compulsory bundling of the Play Store with Android TV OS and preventing the use or creation of rival forked Android versions through its anti-fragmentation agreements.

A complaint in this regard was filed against Google LLC, Google India Private Limited, Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited and TCL India Holding Private Limited.