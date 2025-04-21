Klaus Schwab steps down from WEF board of trustees

NEW DELHI/ GENEVA: The World Economic Forum on Monday announced that its founder Klaus Schwab has decided to step down as Chairperson and member of its board of trustees with immediate effect.

Schwab has been synonymous with the Geneva-based organisation he has headed since it was founded 55 years ago.

"Following my recent announcement, and as I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of Chair and as a member of the Board of Trustees, with immediate effect," Schwab informed the board.

At an extraordinary board meeting on Sunday, the board took note of the resignation of Schwab and unanimously appointed Vice Chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe as Chairman ad interim.

It also established a Search Committee for the selection of a future Chair, the WEF said in a statement.

WEF, which describes itself as an international organisation for public-private cooperation, hosts its flagship annual meeting every year in Davos and is attended by top government and business leaders from across the world, including India.

The Davos meeting is the largest such congregation of leaders from the public and private sectors, besides leaders from academia, culture and civil society, among others.