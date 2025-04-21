Leadership changes at Mahindra; Sikka to head Logistics 

MUMBAI: Farm-to-Defence conglomerate Mahindra Group announced on Monday several senior leadership appointments and changes across its businesses.

Hemant Sikka, who is currently President of the farm equipment sector (FES), has been appointed as the managing director and CEO of Mahindra Logistics (MLL), and the current CEO, Ram Swaminathan has decided to step down to pursue other professional interests.

“We believe that MLL has tremendous potential for growth and value creation and are committed to realising this potential. Hemant is one of our top leaders and brings with him a powerful combination of strategic skills, operational rigor, customer centricity and people leadership capabilities,” said Mahindra Group in a statement.