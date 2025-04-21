Wall Street and the Dollar tumble as investors retreat further from the US

Trump has recently focused more on China, the world's second-largest economy, which upped its own rhetoric against the world's largest economy. China on Monday warned other countries against making trade deals with the United States "at the expense of China's interest" as Japan, South Korea and others try to negotiate agreements.

"If this happens, China will never accept it and will resolutely take countermeasures in a reciprocal manner," China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

Also hanging over the market are worries about Trump's anger at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Trump last week criticized Powell again for not cutting interest rates sooner to help give the economy more juice.

The Fed has been resistant to lowering rates too quickly because it does not want to allow inflation to reaccelerate after it has slowed nearly all the way down to its 2% goal from more than 9% three years ago.

Trump talked again on Monday about a slowing for the US economy that could be coming unless "Mr. Too Late, a major loser, lowers interest rates."