Adani group grants Airtel rights to use 5G spectrum 

NEW DELHI: In what could signal Adani Data Network's exit from the telecom sector, the company is set to grant Bharti Hexacom Limited, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Limited, rights to use 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band.

According to a Tuesday release from Airtel, the transaction is subject to standard conditions, including compliance with Spectrum Trading Guidelines and requisite statutory approvals. The spectrum allocation is distributed across several key regions: Gujarat (100 MHz), Mumbai (100 MHz), Andhra Pradesh (50 MHz), Rajasthan (50 MHz), Karnataka (50 MHz), and Tamil Nadu (50 MHz).

Adani Data Network holds a unified license for access services, enabling it to offer all telecom services in India. The company made headlines in 2022 when it entered the telecom space by participating in the spectrum auction alongside Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. It acquired 400 MHz in the 26 GHz band for Rs 212 crore during the July 2022 auction. The holdings include 100 MHz each in Gujarat and Mumbai, and 50 MHz each in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan.