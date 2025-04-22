Cement prices to grow up to 4 per cent in FY26, demand may rise 7 per cent: Crisil report

NEW DELHI: Cement prices are expected to rise 2-4 per cent in the ongoing fiscal year, helping companies increase their sales realisation, according to a report from rating agency and analytical firm Crisil.

Besides, it also expects demand for cement to grow from 6.5 to 7.5 per cent in the current fiscal year, driven by increase in budgetary allocation for core infrastructure, rural housing projects and above-normal monsoon.

"The cement sector is expected to see a 6.5-7.5 per cent demand growth this fiscal driven by a 10 per cent rise in budgetary allocation for core infrastructure ministries and on expectation that an above-normal monsoon will boost agricultural profitability, in turn lifting rural housing demand," it said.

In FY25, the cement industry had a moderate demand growth of 4.5-5.5 per cent owing to a sluggish start to the year because of the general elections, well-distributed monsoon that impacted construction, along with high base of the past three fiscal years.

The cement industry is facing low realisation in some key markets, due to falling prices on account of heightened competitive intensity and moderation in demand in the sector.

"A demand surge is anticipated across segments, driven by increased capex allocations for infrastructure and housing ministries. This uptick is expected to support a price rise in fiscal 2026, following a two-year lull. Although competition for market share remains fierce, we estimate a modest 2-4 per cent price increase as companies focus on improving realisations," said Crisil Intelligence Associate Director Sachidanand Choubey.