HCL Tech Q4 net up 8% at Rs 4,307 crore; revenues up 6% y-o-y

BENGALURU: IT services firm HCL Tech on Tuesday reported an 8% increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 at Rs 4,307 crore. It had posted Rs 3,986 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenues in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 30,246 crore, a 6.1% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase. The company's EBIT was at Rs 5,442 crore, up 8.4% y-o-y.
Speaking at the company’s post-earnings press conference, C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCL Tech said, while there's uncertainty and it is going to be definitely a deterioration in the discretionary spend, we think AI-led efficiency is really the biggest theme where there can be large opportunities.
He added that the firm has not seen any impact from tariffs yet. But the CEO further said that in terms of impact, "We see this play out much faster in consumer and manufacturing segments, but if the tariff impact were to play out, I don't think any vertical will be left behind as all industries would get impacted."
The company expects revenue growth to be between 2.0% and 5.0% y-o-y in FY26 and EBIT margin to be between 18.0% and 19.0%.
"We grew the fastest among our peers for the second year in a row as we witnessed yet another year of disciplined execution. We delivered on our FY25 guidance with revenue growth of 4.7% in constant
currency and EBIT margin of 18.3%. HCL Software growth continues to accelerate as it grew 3.5% CC this year. During this quarter, our services business delivered healthy growth of 0.7% QoQ CC amidst volatile market conditions," the CEO said.
The company saw new bookings of $3 billion this quarter.
"The strength of our execution should present us good medium-term opportunities emerging out of global uncertainties while we navigate the short-term cautiously," he added.
The company's total employee headcount stood at 2,23,420 in FY25, which is net reduction of 4,061 employees compared to the previous fiscal. It added 1,805 freshers in the fourth quarter.
Ramachandran Sundararajan, Chief People Officer, HCLTech, said fresher hiring will be made on a quarter-on-quarter basis and that the numbers would be higher than FY25.
Commenting on the IT firm's results, Biswajit Maity, Sr Principal Analyst at Gartner said cautious client spending, particularly in North America and Europe, continued to weigh on overall demand. However, the company showed resilience through stable margins and prudent fiscal management. "Its long-term strategy remains anchored in AI and digital transformation, with a focus on delivering measurable outcomes backed by contractual commitments. Attrition rose slightly to 13% during the quarter, a trend that requires close attention to ensure consistent service quality," he added.