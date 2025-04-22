HCL Tech Q4 net up 8% at Rs 4,307 crore; revenues up 6% y-o-y

He added that the firm has not seen any impact from tariffs yet. But the CEO further said that in terms of impact, "We see this play out much faster in consumer and manufacturing segments, but if the tariff impact were to play out, I don't think any vertical will be left behind as all industries would get impacted."

The company expects revenue growth to be between 2.0% and 5.0% y-o-y in FY26 and EBIT margin to be between 18.0% and 19.0%.

"We grew the fastest among our peers for the second year in a row as we witnessed yet another year of disciplined execution. We delivered on our FY25 guidance with revenue growth of 4.7% in constant

currency and EBIT margin of 18.3%. HCL Software growth continues to accelerate as it grew 3.5% CC this year. During this quarter, our services business delivered healthy growth of 0.7% QoQ CC amidst volatile market conditions," the CEO said.