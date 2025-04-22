PFC explores all options to recover ₹307 crore in pending dues from Gensol Engineering

NEW DELHI: Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Tuesday said it is actively pursuing recovery measures and exploring all possible options to address pending dues of ₹307 crore from Gensol Engineering Ltd. The state-owned company also filed a formal complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EoW), alleging that Gensol submitted falsified documents to misrepresent its debt servicing record.

These documents were purportedly used to suggest timely repayments, despite emerging evidence of defaults.

Gensol Engineering Ltd is currently under investigation by market regulator SEBI for alleged fund diversion and governance irregularities.

