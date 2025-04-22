Renault strengthens India presence with design centre in Chennai

Renault is strengthening its presence in India with the launch of its largest design centre outside Europe in Chennai.

This strategic move supports the French carmaker’s plan to introduce five new models in the country over the next three to five years. The new centre, built with an initial investment of 1.5 million, will serve as a key pillar of Renault’s International Gameplan 2027, aimed at expanding its footprint in emerging markets.

The initiative also marks a shift in Renault’s alliance with Nissan. Renault set to acquire Nissan's 51% stake in their Indian joint venture. “All employees are being absorbed, and operations will continue as usual,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, CEO and country managing director, Renault India. The Chennai facility will focus on models designed for Indian consumers while also contributing to global projects.

“We began our design journey in Pune and Mumbai before the Chennai plant came into being,” said Laurens van den Acker, chief design officer, Renault Group. “We later consolidated operations in Chennai to work more closely with our R&D and engineering teams at RTCbi.”