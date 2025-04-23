Accenture acquires Hyderabad-based deeptech firm TalentSprint

BENGALURU: Accenture has acquired Hyderabad-based deeptech education firm TalentSprint from NSE Academy Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of NSE, for an undisclosed sum.
TalentSprint currently offers transformational learning programs to emerging and experienced professionals in partnership with top-tier academic institutions and leading enterprise technology providers, according to a Wednesday release.
Accenture said the acquisition will bolster its LearnVantage’s ability to drive growth through key university certifications and high impact bootcamps, creating trained talent pools for enterprises and governments. Founded in 2009, TalentSprint is based in Hyderabad, and has offices in Sunnyvale, California.
The firm's 210 employees will now join Accenture LearnVantage. Accenture said this will strengthen LearnVantage’s capabilities to help organisations reshape their workforce through upskilling, reskilling and preparing them for an AI-powered world.
“TalentSprint’s end-to-end delivery capabilities of focused learning programs provide a competitive value proposition for learners and enterprises alike, making it a great fit for our expanding LearnVantage business,” said Kishore Durg, global lead of Accenture LearnVantage.
“The addition of TalentSprint further boosts our ability to meet our clients' demand for training, helping their people gain the essential technology skills in emerging areas needed to reinvent their organizations and achieve greater business value," he added.
Saurabh Kumar Sahu, who leads Accenture’s India business, said, "India is witnessing a growing need for specialized technology skills at scale as enterprises accelerate their digital transformation efforts and Global Capability Centers evolve into R&D, innovation, and engineering hubs. We see significant opportunities to partner with these organisations to build a pool of readily deployable talent skilled in emerging technologies."
The acquisition of TalentSprint complements Accenture’s recent investments in Udacity and Award Solutions, and aligns with the company’s $1 billion investment in LearnVantage over three years, announced in early 2024.
Commenting on the acquisition, Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director & CEO, NSE said, “This transaction underscores NSE’s strategic focus on its core business while divesting from non-core business areas."