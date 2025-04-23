Accenture acquires Hyderabad-based deeptech firm TalentSprint

BENGALURU: Accenture has acquired Hyderabad-based deeptech education firm TalentSprint from NSE Academy Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of NSE, for an undisclosed sum.

TalentSprint currently offers transformational learning programs to emerging and experienced professionals in partnership with top-tier academic institutions and leading enterprise technology providers, according to a Wednesday release.

Accenture said the acquisition will bolster its LearnVantage’s ability to drive growth through key university certifications and high impact bootcamps, creating trained talent pools for enterprises and governments. Founded in 2009, TalentSprint is based in Hyderabad, and has offices in Sunnyvale, California.