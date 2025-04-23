AISATS invests Rs 200 crore in new logistics park at KIA

BENGALURU: Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS) launched the AISATS BLR Logistics Park at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here on Tuesday. Built with an investment of Rs 200 crore, the greenfield warehousing facility is one of the largest on-airport logistics parks in South India.
Spread across eight acres within the country's third busiest airport, the AISATS BLR Logistics Park comprises a cluster of three distinct buildings serving a range of cargo needs. A modern two-level main warehouse offers over 2,40,000 sqft of Grade A warehousing space, designed to serve freight forwarders, express courier operators and logistics companies. The main warehouse also includes a common-user general warehouse space to serve SMEs, and cold storage warehouse space for pay-per-use access.
Complementing this, is an 11,000-sqft public bonded warehouse that will allow importers and OEMs to securely store and manage their cargo shipments under Customs bond. As a bonus, the park also offers an office block with 24,000 sqft of space for Customs House Agents, logistics companies, and support services.
AISATS will also provide trucking services with the aim to ensure economical, seamless cargo movement between the logistics park and cargo terminals, which are located 3 km from each other, at the airport.
As one of the fastest growing airports globally, KIA commands a 13% market share in total volume cargo across India, and a whopping 40% share in cargo processing among airports in South India. It also boasted annual cargo tonnage of 5,02,480 MT in FY25, while aiming to handle 1 million MT of cargo by 2030. Against this backdrop, the airport services management major looks to enhance cargo handling capabilities, improve operational efficiencies, and cater to the rising demand for a faster and more sustainable cargo supply chain.
“The AISATS BLR Logistics Park is set to play a crucial role in strengthening Bengaluru’s air cargo capabilities, boosting trade, and reinforcing India’s position as a leader in industrial and economic development. It will serve as a vital node in accelerating SATS’ hub-handling capabilities across our global network," said Bob Chi, CEO for APAC Gateway Services of SATS.
On a similar note, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) MD and CEO Hari Marar mentioned, “The facility is a significant addition to our growing cargo ecosystem at Kempegowda International Airport, which is already the leading exporter of perishables in the country and houses the country's largest domestic cargo terminal by design capacity.”
Meanwhile, the AISATS BLR Logistics Park also aligns with the company's national expansion strategy, complementing the upcoming Multimodal Cargo Hub (MMCH) at Noida International Airport, AISATS CCO Kelvin Seow informed.