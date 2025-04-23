AISATS invests Rs 200 crore in new logistics park at KIA

BENGALURU: Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS) launched the AISATS BLR Logistics Park at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here on Tuesday. Built with an investment of Rs 200 crore, the greenfield warehousing facility is one of the largest on-airport logistics parks in South India.

Spread across eight acres within the country's third busiest airport, the AISATS BLR Logistics Park comprises a cluster of three distinct buildings serving a range of cargo needs. A modern two-level main warehouse offers over 2,40,000 sqft of Grade A warehousing space, designed to serve freight forwarders, express courier operators and logistics companies. The main warehouse also includes a common-user general warehouse space to serve SMEs, and cold storage warehouse space for pay-per-use access.

Complementing this, is an 11,000-sqft public bonded warehouse that will allow importers and OEMs to securely store and manage their cargo shipments under Customs bond. As a bonus, the park also offers an office block with 24,000 sqft of space for Customs House Agents, logistics companies, and support services.

AISATS will also provide trucking services with the aim to ensure economical, seamless cargo movement between the logistics park and cargo terminals, which are located 3 km from each other, at the airport.