Asian shares jump on hopes tariff war may subside and Trump won't fire Federal Reserve chief

Investors were also cheered by comments from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a Tuesday speech. He said the ongoing tariffs showdown with China is unsustainable and he expects a “de-escalation” in the trade war.

US stocks jumped in a widespread rally Tuesday, and other US investments steadied a day after falling sharply. The S&P 500 climbed 2.5 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,016 points, or 2.7 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.7 per cent.

All three indexes more than made up their big losses from the start of the week.

The only prediction many Wall Street strategists are willing to make is that financial markets will likely continue to veer up and down as hopes rise and fall that Trump may negotiate deals with other countries to lower his tariffs.

If no such deals come quickly enough, many investors expect the economy to fall into a recession.