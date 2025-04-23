CAG partners with IIM Kozhikode to enhance performance audit framework

NEW DELHI: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) entered into an agreement with the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode to enhance the quality and impact of performance audits through improvements in stakeholder engagement.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIM Kozhikode continues the emphasis of CAG's strategic initiative to engage with institutes of national importance, following recent collaborations with IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Mumbai, IIT Madras, the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), and other premier institutions, CAG office said in a release.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, CAG K Sanjay Murthy said the partnership with IIM Kozhikode represents another step in the ongoing efforts to integrate best practices and academic excellence into audit methodologies.

The partnership will leverage the institute's inputs for further refining the diverse audit approaches, stakeholder engagement, and reporting frameworks for making Performance Audit as an instrument to add value to stakeholders.