Gold price surge to cut organised retailers’ volumes by 9-11%: Crisil Ratings

Rising gold prices are expected to reduce sales volumes for organised gold jewellery retailers by 9-11% in fiscal 2026, as high prices lead consumers to purchase smaller quantities. However, despite the volume dip, revenues are projected to grow 13-15%, driven by higher gold prices and realisations, predicts India's premium rating agency Crisil Ratings.

On Tuesday, gold prices in India hit a historic high, breaching the ₹1 lakh per 10-gram mark.

The rating agency projects the retail revenues of organised jewellery sector are set to grow for a fifth consecutive year, after a 2.5 times increase in industry size since fiscal 2021.