LTIMindtree Q4 net profit up 2.6% at Rs 1,128 crore

The sixth largest software company LTIMindtree on Wednesday posted a 2.6% increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 at Rs 1,128.5 crore compared to Rs 1,099.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue was up 10% year-on-year at Rs 9,771.7 crore as against Rs 8,892.9 crore in the year-ago period. For full financial year FY25, the company's revenue was up 7%. Its order inflow was at $6 billion, up 6% on full-year basis. The company's Operating Margin (EBIT) was at 14.5% and it has 741 active clients as of March 31, 2025.

"We concluded FY25 with a revenue growth of 5% in constant currency terms and an EBIT margin of 14.5%. Our key verticals and a major geography drove our yearly growth despite an ongoing challenging macro environment. The robust order inflow, driven by a significant array of AI-led deal wins, illustrates the pervasive integration of AI across our service offerings," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.