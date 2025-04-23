LTIMindtree Q4 net profit up 2.6% at Rs 1,128 crore

The sixth largest software company LTIMindtree on Wednesday posted a 2.6% increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 at Rs 1,128.5 crore compared to Rs 1,099.9 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company's revenue was up 10% year-on-year at Rs 9,771.7 crore as against Rs 8,892.9 crore in the year-ago period. For full financial year FY25, the company's revenue was up 7%. Its order inflow was at $6 billion, up 6% on full-year basis. The company's Operating Margin (EBIT) was at 14.5% and it has 741 active clients as of March 31, 2025.
"We concluded FY25 with a revenue growth of 5% in constant currency terms and an EBIT margin of 14.5%. Our key verticals and a major geography drove our yearly growth despite an ongoing challenging macro environment. The robust order inflow, driven by a significant array of AI-led deal wins, illustrates the pervasive integration of AI across our service offerings," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.
He added that Venu Lambu’s transition to LTIMindtree has been seamless and supports the firm's strategic goals. "His growing understanding of the organisation, combined with our ability to secure large deals, strong presence in tech-intensive sectors, and robust balance sheet, positions us well to leverage the opportunities ahead of us," he added.In January, the company announced the appointment of former president Venugopal Lambu as CEO designate. Lambu, who was working with the company as whole-time director and Markets President, had quit the company in January 2023. He later joined as the CEO of Randstad Digital, the $3 billion digital arm of Randstad. -
The company has 84,307 employees as of March 31,2025, which is a reduction of 2,493 employees sequentially, and its trailing 12 months attrition was at 14.4%. The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹45 per equity share of par value ₹1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.
While the company's $5 million+ clients increased by 1 on a Y-o-Y basis, totalling 154, its $50 million+ clients too increased by 1 on a Y-o-Y basis, and now it has a total of 14 clients.