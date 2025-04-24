Ciklum to double workforce in India with new offices in Chennai, Pune

CHENNAI: Experience engineering company Ciklum said on Tuesday it will double its engineering workforce in India and open two new offices, as part of a broader push to expand its global operations.

The company plans to open a 15,000 square foot facility in Chennai and a 25,000 square foot site in Pune, aiming to scale its presence in India, which it described as a key hub for digital talent.

“We’re making a significant investment in India—doubling our engineering talent and expanding across Chennai, Pune, and other tech hub, ” the company's chief executive officer Raj Radhakrishnan told reporters.

Ciklum, which employs more than 4,000 people globally, reported annual revenues of over $225 million. The Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region contributes about 80% of its revenue, while the United States accounts for 20%. Radhakrishnan said it expects US revenue to double as part of its strategic growth plans. Ciklum partners with firms including Microsoft, Nvidia, and Amazon Web Services, offering AI-led solutions to clients in banking, retail, technology, and healthcare sectors.

The company said it is expanding its AI capabilities to deliver faster, more personalized services, and has launched an innovation lab in partnership with SRM Easwari Engineering College in Chennai. The initiative, called Lumina, will focus on research in artificial intelligence and edge computing.