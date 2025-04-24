Devyani International acquires majority stake in Sky Gate Hospitality

NEW DELHI: Devyani International, which operates quick service restuarants (QSR) like KFC and Pizza Hut, has acquired an 80.72% stake in Sky Gate Hospitality, the parent company of Biryani by Kilo. The total value of the transaction is Rs 431.31 crore.

Besides Biryani by Kilo, Goila Butter Chicken and The Bhojan are also part of the deal. Sky Gate Hospitality operates 100 outlets in 40 cities through its three brands. Its two other brands - Get-A-Way and Krazy Kebab Co - will get disinvested over the next nine months.

Post the transaction, Sky Gate will become a subsidiary of the company. Devyani International has approved a preferential issue of 2.37 crore shares at Rs 176.78 each to acquire up to 80.72% equity stake in Sky Gate Hospitality.