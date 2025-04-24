Microsoft announces key leadership changes in India

With over 24 years of experience, Nitin brings a track record of building digital platforms across sectors including finance, retail, e-commerce, and media. He has held leadership roles at Zee Entertainment, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), and was the founder of SOLV, a B2B platform for SMEs.



Himani will be responsible for driving revenue growth by aligning business goals across the organisation, focusing on strategic innovation, business simplification and overall operations for the company in the region. Himani has held various leadership roles in the organisation – the most recent one being Chief Partner Officer in the country.



With over 23 years of experience, Aparna held various leadership roles at Microsoft in India and USA. In her new role, Aparna will lead the HR strategy to improve talent and culture outcomes within the commercial business division.



