India’s AI patent grant ratio much lower at 0.37% despite rise in filing

BENGALURU: While India has made steady progress in artificial intelligence (AI) related research and filings of patents in the several years, the country's patent grant ratio stands at just 0.37%, much lower than the US and even China.

"While educational institutions are increasingly active in AI patenting, their filing to grant ratio remains low at just 1%, in stark contrast to the 40% grant ratio observed for corporates. This disparity in patent grants within the institutional arena underscores the urgent need to enhance R&D quality, institutional support and focus on building robust, high-quality IP (in this emerging technology space)," said Nasscom's annual Patenting Trends in India report titled, ‘Patent Pulse 2025 – Decoding India’s Ascent in AI Patent Landscape.’

Rajesh Nambiar, President, Nasscom, said, “While India has made good progress in strengthening its intellectual property regime, with increased filings and a more responsive Indian Patent Office, long timelines for patent approvals and quality patents remain key concerns when compared to advanced economies."