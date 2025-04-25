Low household income limiting car sales growth: Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava 

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) Chairman RC Bhargava stated on Friday that the majority of Indian consumers cannot afford passenger vehicles (PVs) due to low household incomes. Citing income data, he highlighted that only 12% of households earn more than ₹12 lakh annually, making them the primary segment capable of purchasing cars priced ₹10 lakh and above.

“If you look at household income data, you will find that 200 million households out of 300 million have income below $6000 per year…Only 12% of households have income above Rs 12 lakh ($14,000). So to buy a car costing Rs 10 lakh plus, you will have to be in this household category and therefore car buying in India is largely restricted to this 12% of households,” said Bhargava on the sidelines of MSIL’s Q4FY25 earnings announcement.

He further stated, “How can you have high growth if 88% of the country are below levels of the income who can afford a car costing Rs 10 lakhs and above. The cheaper cars have become unaffordable because of the high cost of implementing regulatory measures.”