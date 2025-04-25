Pakistan airspace closure: Indian airlines warn of higher costs and longer flight times

The effects of the airspace closure became apparent on Thursday evening, as Air India and IndiGo began rerouting flights to destinations like New York, Azerbaijan, and Dubai—routes that typically pass through Pakistani airspace, according to flight tracking data from the industry.

New Delhi, one of the world’s busiest airports, will be the hardest hit, as many flights from the city cross Pakistani airspace en route to the West and the Middle East.

According to industry data, Indigo, Air India and its budget subsidiary Air India Express together have some 1,200 flights scheduled from New Delhi to Europe, the Middle East, and North America in April.

Air India on Thursday said in a statement; "Due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, UK, Europe, and Middle East will take an alternative extended route.,"

The Tata-owned airline added that it regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure that is outside its control.

"We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority," Air India stated.