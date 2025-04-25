Top 5 IT firms cumulatively add over 11k employees in FY25

BENGALURU: The country's top 5 IT firms have cumulatively added 11,278 employees in financial year 2025 (FY25) compared to a net reduction of over 69,000 employees in the last fiscal. The top two firms- TCS and Infosys alone have added 6,433 and 6,338 employees, respectively. While HCLTech and Wipro saw a decline of 4,061 and 708 employees in FY25, Tech Mahindra added 3,276 employees in FY25.

In FY24, TCS, Infosys and Wipro together saw a decline of 63,759 employees. HCLTech alone added 1,537 employees in FY24 and Tech Mahindra saw a reduction of 6,945 employees.

“Despite ongoing global uncertainties, FY25 has marked a recovery phase for major Indian IT firms, following the historic headcount decline of FY24. However, hiring remained measured in Q4, reflecting continued caution in client spending and persistent macroeconomic headwinds. Attrition rates have stabilized across the industry at an average of 13–15%, indicating a more balanced yet evolving talent landscape," said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.