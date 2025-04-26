Dry spell for FMCG companies continues

Two of India’s largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies—Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL)—reported another quarter of weak earnings, underscoring the persistent impact of subdued demand in the sector.

Nestle India on Thursday reported a 5.2% YoY fall in net profit to `885 crore in Q4 FY25, while HUL, India’s largest FMCG company, reported a fall of 3.67% in its consolidated net profit to `2,464 crore, down from `2,558 crore in the corresponding period last year. Sequentially, consolidated net profit for HUL saw a sharper fall of 17.4%. Sales growth for the two companies remained in low single-digit figures. HUL’s consolidated sales grew by just 3% YoY to `15,446 crore in Q4FY25. For Nestle,

domestic sales grew by 4.2% to `5,235 crore.

A senior analyst at a leading brokerage firm stated large consumer companies continue to face slowdown challenges in the urban market even as rural market remains strong. He stated that volatile commodity prices and competition

from small and niche players remain a concern for them, especially in the food and beauty & personal care segments.