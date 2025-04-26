Vaishnaw urges electronics component makers to set up design teams

The Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Saturday said electronics component makers must set up design teams and achieve Six Sigma quality standards to avail benefits under the government’s new incentive scheme.

Launching the Electronic Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) guidelines, the minister emphasised that the ministry would consider these factors while approving applications. “I request every participant in this scheme to set up a design team. While we have not made it a formal approval criterion, I am making it clear here that it will serve as an informal condition for approval,” Vaishnaw said during the launch of the ECMS portal and guidelines.

Six Sigma is a method that helps improve quality by reducing mistakes, cutting down differences, and making work more efficient. While highlighting industry practices, the minister noted that some companies have already established design teams comprising up to 5,000 engineers. He strongly urged manufacturers to achieve the highest standards in product quality.