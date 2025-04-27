How AI is revolutionising wealth management for HNIs and UHNIs

Ajay Kumar Yadav

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a buzzword – it's a game-changer. With rising market volatility, uncertain economic fluctuations, and shifting tax regimes, high net worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNIs) are looking for smarter ways to protect and grow their wealth.

AI has transformed wealth management into real-time, data-driven, and hyper-personalized. With AI applied to investment strategies, wealth managers can now offer more detailed insights, faster decision-making, and better risk-adjusted returns.

Let us understand how AI is redefining the rules of portfolio rebalancing, restructuring, and optimization.

1. PE-Based Rebalancing: Allocation with a Valuation Lens

AI programs now monitor Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratios across all industries and indices in real time. This facilitates dynamic portfolio rebalancing with respect to comparison against historical trends.

● When PE ratios shoot well above historic norms, AI systems recommend reducing equity exposure to prevent overvaluation hazards.

● In correction or periods of undervaluation, the same system indicates purchase opportunities on the basis of identified gaps.

This keeps portfolios anchored to reality rather than reacting to emotions.

2. Equity Allocation-Based Rebalancing: A brighter balance

Asset allocation with 60:40 equity & debt ratio is balanced with AI easily. Artificial Intelligence monitors equity weightage in real-time and cross-verifies it with the desired allocations on the basis of the movement of the market, investor objectives, and risk profiles.

This keeps investment targets in line and protects against over-exposure in troubled times.

3. High Beta & High-Risk Portfolio Detection

AI-powered algorithms track a portfolio's beta – a number signaling its movement relative to the market. A high beta indicates greater volatility, meaning the portfolio is likely to experience larger swings — both upward and downward — compared to the market average.

● When AI detects a high-beta portfolio associated with a low-risk tolerance client, it automatically flags the case for review. This early detection enables financial planners to intervene proactively — whether by rebalancing the portfolio, adjusting asset allocations, or engaging the client in a timely conversation — to align the investment strategy with the client’s comfort level and long-term goals.

This allows pro-active restructuring based on the individual risk appetite of the investor.

4. Scheme Classification: Beta-Based Segmentation

AI makes it possible to do very advanced segmentation of mutual fund schemes and equities:

● Aggressive investors may invest in high beta schemes during bull markets to capitalize on potentially higher returns.

● Low-beta schemes may appeal to conservative investors or those looking to hedge against aggressive components within a portfolio.

5. Tax Intelligence: Real-Time Optimization

AI has brought tax planning to real-time actions:

● It monitors Long-Term (LTCG) and Short-Term Capital Gains (STCG) on an ongoing basis.

● Suggests tax-loss harvesting during short-term market fluctuations, allowing investors to counterbalance gains and reduce their tax liability.

● This real-time tax knowledge optimizes the portfolio without delaying until year-end assessments.

6. The Power Duo: AI + Human Advisor

Whereas AI provides automation, precision, and speed, that of the human advisor is unreplaceable. Advisors give you good judgment, emotional intelligence, and insightful thinking to help you get what you want—things computers are simply incapable of.

Combine AI and advisors, and you've got a great way to manage your wealth: AI gives you the data, and advisors give you the touch.

Conclusion: The Future of Investing Is Smart

In an age where it's as vital to keep your wealth secure as to make it grow, portfolio management with AI offers you the optimal combination of both. For UHNIs and HNIs managing complex multi-asset portfolios, this is no longer an option – it's a requirement. With AI solutions, investors are able to:

● Enhance risk-adjusted returns

● Stay disciplined in chaos

● Stay in sync with valuation and macro sentiments

● Optimize taxes continuously

● Track and monitor portfolio risk agility

The union of AI with human expert oversight ensures portfolios are not just smart – they're future-proof. For long-term wealth devotees, AI-driven intelligent investing is the future.

(The writer is CEO and CIO of Wise Finserv)