Ather Energy IPO receives lukewarm response on Day 1

The initial public offering (IPO) of electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy Ltd (AEL) saw a lukewarm response on the first day of bidding, with the issue being subscribed to just 16%. A few brokerages advised investors to avoid the offering, citing concerns over the company’s steep losses and expensive valuations.

The initial share sale received bids for 86,09,406 shares against 5,33,63,160 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE. The grey market premium (GMP) for the issue has dropped to Rs 1, signalling a potential soft listing on the exchanges.

“Ather Energy’s offer is valued at 5.7x (based on annualised FY25 sales). At these valuations (on P/S basis), the pure-play electric OEM is quoting higher compared to some of the traditional 2w OEMs, which now have EV businesses housed within the larger entities,” said Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates.