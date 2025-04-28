Bulls return to Dalal Street as Sensex surges 1,000 points to reclaim 80,000

Bulls made a strong comeback on Dalal Street on Monday, driven by the country’s largest listed company, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), along with support from oil marketing companies (OMCs), pharma companies and major banks. The benchmark BSE Sensex surged 1,005.84 points, or 1.27%, to close at 80,218.37, while the Nifty rose 289.15 points, or 1.20%, to settle at 24,328.50.

Reliance Industries dominated the buying counter after reporting strong Q4FY25 earnings, with its stock climbing nearly 6% intraday before closing 5.07% higher at Rs 1,336.30 apiece on the NSE. The conglomerate posted a 2.4% increase in profit at Rs 19,407 crore for Q4 FY25, surpassing Street estimates. Following the results, brokerage firms issued multiple upgrades for the stock.

Sectorally, oil & gas, banks, pharma, energy, and metals ended in positive territory, while only the IT sector closed in the red. In the broader market, the Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.8% and 1.6%, respectively.