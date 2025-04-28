Clients of IT firms now prioritise transformation around AI

BENGALURU: From small to large enterprises, clients of IT services firms have started prioritising digital transformation and IT companies leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help them transform their businesses.

Wipro on Monday announced that Vorwerk, a direct sales company in Europe, has selected the company to manage and transform the company’s IT landscape. Wipro will make use of its AI-powered infrastructure operations solution and will engage with Vorwerk's technology partners.

Wipro CEO Srini Pallia during the Q4 earnings conference said clients are focused on cost, speed, and AI-led efficiency. The company recently launched GitHub Center of Excellence to accelerate AI innovation. Last month, Wipro won a £500 million deal with UK's Phoenix Group. As part of this, Wipro will assume management of the core policy administration ALPHA platform, modernising it with AI, automation, cloud, and digital transformation technologies.

For Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), AI, GenAI, data & cloud IoT, and enterprise solutions drove strong client engagements and growth in the fourth quarter of FY25. "Our pipeline of AI, GenAI engagement is higher than in the last few quarters, and we saw a significant increase in deal wins across AI for IT and AI for business," said TCS CEO and MD K Krithivasan during the company’s Q4 earnings conference.